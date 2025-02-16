A shamed paedo pop star faces being made bankrupt for not paying compensation to one of his victims.

Gary Glitter, 80, has so far ignored a High Court order given last June to pay £508,000 in damages to a woman he raped when she was 12, the Sun has reported.

The woman’s lawyers at Slater and Gordon have issued an enforcement action - if he continues to refuse to pay the case would return to the High Court, and he could be bankrupted.

The Sun says a trustee would then take over his assets, including the £2m London penthouse flat he owns outright, and use them to repay the victim.

Paul Gadd in his Gary Glitter days

A source told the paper said: “He thinks he is above the law, but he is not.”

Richard Scorer, Head of Abuse Law at Slater and Gordon - which acts for the victim - said: “Last year Gadd was ordered to pay over half a million pounds in damages to my client. So far he has failed to do so, or indeed to respond at all.

“This confirms that he continues to treat my client and other victims of his vile abuse with contempt. We are pursuing enforcement proceedings against him.

“We are aware of a new potential parole hearing and have asked that the Parole Board be updated about Gadd’s ongoing behaviour. Given that Gadd continues to show no concern or remorse towards our client, and given that he continues to present a risk to the public, it would be utterly outrageous if he were to be released from prison on licence now. We trust that the Parole Board will make the right decision, and take into account the important information we have provided.”

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, was jailed in 2015 for the abuse of the victim and two other girls between 1975 and 1980. He was automatically released in February 2023 but back behind bars six weeks later after breaching his licence conditions. Gary Glitter had three UK number ones including I'm the Leader of the Gang (I am!).