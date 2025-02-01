Gavin Rossdale: British rockstar in mourning and cancels show after his mother dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British rockstar Gavin Rossdale is grieving the loss of his mother, Barbara Stephan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old Bush frontman shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that his "mama" had passed away on Tuesday, January 28. While Rossdale did not reveal the cause of her death, he mentioned that she had endured "a long torturous fight."

"It’s hard to put into words the bond we had and the void she leaves,” Rossdale said in his post yesterday (January 31). “The world feels lonelier and today the journey seems longer and more uphill. I know she is with me at all times because that is the way with love and loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We carry those who we love yet cannot see. That is my comfort. I send you all my love.”

Barbara Stephan, mother of Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, has died. | Gavin Rossdale / Instagram

Along with his tribute, the Glycerine singer shared several photos of his mother. The images included Barbara smiling in a pink dress, selfies of the two together, and a snapshot of them celebrating Rossdale’s 2013 Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy.

One of the pictures was a throwback from March 2020, when Rossdale had taken his mother out for a “beautiful birthday lunch” alongside his sisters, stepsister, nieces, and Barbara’s best friend to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“No matter the weather love them always. Inspired by each of them,” he said at the time. “I wish I was around everyone more. It was a magical day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bush had been set to perform tonight at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, but the show was canceled due to a "family emergency." The band is scheduled to begin a North American tour in April. Rossdale is also preparing to debut his new show, Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, on Vizio next month.

Barbara and Rossdale’s father, Douglas, divorced when the musician was 11 years old. Douglas later died in June 2018 at the age of 93, according to an online obituary.