With causes of death ranging from health issues to tragic accidents, each left a unique mark on the industry, as the adult entertainment world mourns their loss.
Here’s a list of the gay porn stars who have died this year.
1. Gay porn stars who have died so far
2. Tim Kruger (Marcel Bonn) - died March 1, 2025
Tim Kruger (Marcel Bonn), 44, died due to what was described as a “tragic, yet simple accident at home.” His long-term partner stressed there was no foul play, drug involvement, or suicide. Kruger co-founded the popular gay porn site TimTales in 2009 and was a fixture in the industry since his debut in 2006. | Instagram
3. Damien Stone (Died on March 11, 2025)
Damien Stone, 32, died suddenly from heart complications, reportedly due to an enlarged heart. His family first announced the news on March 11, with porn media confirming it in April. Stone, originally from Moldova, had a successful career both in bodybuilding and in the adult film world, appearing in over 120 titles before retiring in 2020. | Damien Stone (instagram)
4. Colton Ford (Died on May 19, 2025)
Colton Ford (Glenn Soukesian), 62, died on May 19, reportedly following a hiking accident near Palm Springs. While no official cause has been confirmed, tributes poured in from across the adult and entertainment communities. Ford had a crossover career, performing in porn, music, and film over two decades. He also transitioned to music and appeared in TV shows like The L Word and the indie film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! | Getty Images
