Gay porn stars who have died: List includes Tim Kruger, causes of death revealed

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

24th May 2025, 8:00am

These are the gay adult film actors who have sadly died.

With causes of death ranging from health issues to tragic accidents, each left a unique mark on the industry, as the adult entertainment world mourns their loss.

Tim Kruger, 44, co-founder of the popular site TimTales, died following what was described as a “tragic, yet simple accident at home.” Damien Stone, 32, reportedly passed away due to complications from an enlarged heart.

Here’s a list of the gay porn stars who have died this year.

Gay porn stars who have died so far

1. Gay porn stars who have died so far

Gay porn stars who have died so far | Instagram

Tim Kruger (Marcel Bonn), 44, died due to what was described as a “tragic, yet simple accident at home.” His long-term partner stressed there was no foul play, drug involvement, or suicide. Kruger co-founded the popular gay porn site TimTales in 2009 and was a fixture in the industry since his debut in 2006.

2. Tim Kruger (Marcel Bonn) - died March 1, 2025

Tim Kruger (Marcel Bonn), 44, died due to what was described as a “tragic, yet simple accident at home.” His long-term partner stressed there was no foul play, drug involvement, or suicide. Kruger co-founded the popular gay porn site TimTales in 2009 and was a fixture in the industry since his debut in 2006. | Instagram

Damien Stone, 32, died suddenly from heart complications, reportedly due to an enlarged heart. His family first announced the news on March 11, with porn media confirming it in April. Stone, originally from Moldova, had a successful career both in bodybuilding and in the adult film world, appearing in over 120 titles before retiring in 2020.

3. Damien Stone (Died on March 11, 2025)

Damien Stone, 32, died suddenly from heart complications, reportedly due to an enlarged heart. His family first announced the news on March 11, with porn media confirming it in April. Stone, originally from Moldova, had a successful career both in bodybuilding and in the adult film world, appearing in over 120 titles before retiring in 2020. | Damien Stone (instagram)

Colton Ford (Glenn Soukesian), 62, died on May 19, reportedly following a hiking accident near Palm Springs. While no official cause has been confirmed, tributes poured in from across the adult and entertainment communities. Ford had a crossover career, performing in porn, music, and film over two decades. He also transitioned to music and appeared in TV shows like The L Word and the indie film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!

4. Colton Ford (Died on May 19, 2025)

Colton Ford (Glenn Soukesian), 62, died on May 19, reportedly following a hiking accident near Palm Springs. While no official cause has been confirmed, tributes poured in from across the adult and entertainment communities. Ford had a crossover career, performing in porn, music, and film over two decades. He also transitioned to music and appeared in TV shows like The L Word and the indie film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! | Getty Images

Related topics:FilmFordMusicLGBTQ+
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice