4 . Colton Ford (Died on May 19, 2025)

Colton Ford (Glenn Soukesian), 62, died on May 19, reportedly following a hiking accident near Palm Springs. While no official cause has been confirmed, tributes poured in from across the adult and entertainment communities. Ford had a crossover career, performing in porn, music, and film over two decades. He also transitioned to music and appeared in TV shows like The L Word and the indie film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! | Getty Images