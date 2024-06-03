Rami Hawash and Gemma Collins. Photo by Getty Images.

TV legend Gemma Collins has supported her fiancé Rami Hawash as he shared news of his father’s death on Instagram

Rami Hawash, the fiancé of reality TV star Gemma Collins, has shared news of a heartbreaking family tragedy on Instagram.

Hawash shared a photo of himself and his dad dressed in suits and announced his father’s death, calling him an angel. The caption of the image was a tribute to his late dad which read "I have no words. You was the BEST DAD in the world. Today heaven gained the best Angel #restinpeace." Many of Hawash’s 26,000 followers left messages of support and condolence on the post.

Collins, who became engaged to Hawash for the third time earlier this year, remembered Hawash’s dad fondly, writing: "Lovely man Ram. I never forget how he loved to watch Mirander." Saffron Lempriere, Gemma's co-star from ‘The Only Way is Essex’, also sent her sympathy. She wrote: "So sorry for your loss," alongside a red heart emoji.

One follower, who appeared to know Hawash personally, said: “The best man your father. Kisses and hugs rami and to the whole family” and also posted a crying face emoji. Another friend said: “Oh Rami, this is so sad. Sending you all my love alway.” A fan said: “Rest in Peace, sending strength and love.” One more said: “Sending love and hugs.”

Hawash and Collins are planning to get married. They first met each other and fell in love 14 years ago, but their path to true love and happiness has not been without its challenges. They were on and off between 2011 and 2014, and he even made brief appearances on TOWIE. They became engaged for the first time on Christmas Day 2013, but they ended the engagement a few weeks later.

They each went on to have relationships with other people, but they reunited during the coronavirus pandemic afer meeting again at a Madonna concert. They then got engaged again in 2021 and were due to get married this summer, but Collins later revealed they had decided to cancel their wedding plans and focus on other things. However, Hawash got down on one knee again during a romantic trip to the Maldives in February.

