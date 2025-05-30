Genevieve Chenneour: Bridgerton star left with concussion after attempted phone theft as teen pleads guilty
The 30-year-old, who played Clara Livingston in season three of the hit Netflix series, was targeted in February while at Joe & The Juice in Kensington, south-west London.
According to a court report by The Sun, 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares snatched Chenneour’s mobile phone while she was seated in the café. When she tried to stop him from escaping, another customer, Carlo Kurcishi, stepped in and was physically assaulted by the thief.
“I was left with a concussion. It was completely unexpected and extremely frightening,” Chenneour told the court. “Even my dog was traumatised.”
Boulares appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 28, where he pleaded guilty to the theft of Chenneour’s phone and a separate charge of common assault for attacking Kurcishi during the altercation. According to court documents, Boulares punched and kicked Kurcishi while attempting to flee the scene.
He also admitted to a second theft — the stealing of a black leather handbag from a customer at a pizza restaurant. The court heard that Boulares, an Algerian national, has a history of theft-related offences, with 12 previous convictions covering 28 separate incidents.
Magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled to take place at Isleworth Crown Court on June 17.
Chenneour, also known for her role in the historical film 1242: Gateway to the West, previously represented Team GB in artistic swimming at the Baku 2015 European Games before turning to acting.