Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour has revealed she was left with a concussion after attempting to stop a teenage thief who stole her phone during a visit to a café in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old, who played Clara Livingston in season three of the hit Netflix series, was targeted in February while at Joe & The Juice in Kensington, south-west London.

According to a court report by The Sun, 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares snatched Chenneour’s mobile phone while she was seated in the café. When she tried to stop him from escaping, another customer, Carlo Kurcishi, stepped in and was physically assaulted by the thief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was left with a concussion. It was completely unexpected and extremely frightening,” Chenneour told the court. “Even my dog was traumatised.”

Boulares appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 28, where he pleaded guilty to the theft of Chenneour’s phone and a separate charge of common assault for attacking Kurcishi during the altercation. According to court documents, Boulares punched and kicked Kurcishi while attempting to flee the scene.

Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour has revealed she was left with a concussion after attempting to stop a teenage thief who stole her phone during a visit to a café in London. | Variety via Getty Images

He also admitted to a second theft — the stealing of a black leather handbag from a customer at a pizza restaurant. The court heard that Boulares, an Algerian national, has a history of theft-related offences, with 12 previous convictions covering 28 separate incidents.

Magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled to take place at Isleworth Crown Court on June 17.

Chenneour, also known for her role in the historical film 1242: Gateway to the West, previously represented Team GB in artistic swimming at the Baku 2015 European Games before turning to acting.