Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s best loved reality stars has taken to social media to announce she is launching a new television show - with one of Australia’s most popular TV personalities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison shared a photo of her stood smiling alongside Married At First Sight (MAFS) Australia bride Lucinda Light.

The 36-year-old, who has recently got married, took to her Instagram page earlier today (Wednesday October 9) to announce that she and Light, who rose to fame on the hugely popular dating show MAFS earlier this year, have been working together on a new project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marriage celebrant, aged 43, won the hearts of viewers with her eternal positivity. Now it seems she’s going to follow in the footsteps of her apparent new friend Pattison and make the transition from reality TV contestant to reality TV host. Pattison has been a presenter on Judge Geordie, I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp and Ex On the Beach: Body SOS.

In the caption of the image, Pattison called Light her “new partner in crime”. She wrote: “My new partner in crime... @lucindaslight. We're currently abroad filming a brand new series for @e4grams and @channel4 with the incredible team at @mettlemouse and I just don't think I can explain how excited I am for you to see what we've been working on!!

She went on to reveal the show’s working title is ‘Honesty Box”, and although she did not give an extra details regarding what exactly happens during the show - but she promised her fans it would be “juicy”.

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light are working together on a new Channel 4 dating show called Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison. | Instagram/@vickypattison

“I'm going to stop talking now as I don't want to give anything away buttttt ITS SO JUICY ALREADYYYYY! Everyone has been amazing- cast, crew, my team... and meeting this amazing woman- @lucindaslight, has been a dream!! Honesty Box (working title) is coming soon... so stay tuned my reality tv lovers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series was first announced by Channel 4 back in August. At the time, the broadcaster said the series would bring a cast of singles together in “Truetopia”, a sunny and romantic paradise where truth and honesty reign supreme.

They described the show as a “new radical dating experiment”, and said contestants would know they will be tested in the hope it will lead to true love. To encourage full transparency in their new relationships there will be a prize fund of £100,000 up for grabs, but only if the daters choose to be open and completely honest about their true feelings.

Every day the daters will face The Honesty Box, a new AI-enhanced software, to be asked probing questions about their feelings.

Light said: “Having undergone my own radical journey to find love, I deeply empathise with our brave cast of singles. I'm passionate about the importance of truth and authenticity in building strong relationships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pattison said: "t really will put the 'true' in 'true love'. I can't wait for the daters to settle in to Truetopia and to share every twist and turn with them along the way. I hope beautiful, honest love stories will blossom."