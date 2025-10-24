Ghetts: Justin Clarke-Samuel, who appeared in Netflix show Supacell, accused of dangerous driving after collision in which victim died
Justin Clarke-Samuel, who appears in the TV series Supacell and is also a rapper using the name Ghetts, stands accused after the incident in Ilford, east London on October 18.
He allegedly failed to stop after hitting a 20-year-old man, who died in hospital two days later.
Clarke-Samuel, 41, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the same day the man died in hospital. The indictment could change from causing serious injury to causing death by dangerous driving at the next hearing, reports the Sun.
The rapper, from Woodford Green, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 27.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
The rapper, who played at Glastonbury last year, has performed with Skepta, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, and has had airplay on Radio 1, Kiss 100 and BBC Radio1Extra.