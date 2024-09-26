Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Scott Cohen and his wife were involved in a high speed car chase in New York.

Scott Cohen is an American actor who starred as Wolf in the NBC miniseries, The 10th Kingdom and had a recurring role as Lorelai Gilmore’s love interest in the series Gilmore Girls. He also played the part of Josh in the 2001 movie Kissing Jessica Stein and stars in HBO’s The Penguin, which is based on the DC Comics character Penguin which is a spin-off of the film Batman.

At the premiere of The Penguin, he told Page Six about the head-on-collision that he and his wife Anastasia Traina were involved in over the summer and said:“We thought we were dead.” He also said: “My wife’s arm is all messed up,” and also revealed that “I have a broken sternum, which is supposed to be never-healing. It’s like called a nonunion break, and it’s never going to heal.”

The incident took place in June of this year when a man sped off after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Queens in New York. This resulted in a chase and the driver crashed head-on into Scott Cohen and his wife’s vehicle in Brooklyn.

Gilmore Girls star Scott Cohen thought he and his wife "were dead" after head-on-collision.

On the 2 July, Scott Cohen took to Instagram to talk about the impact of the incident and said: “With broken bones, bruised bodies, lots of drugs, and the impact of a random act of aggression that hit us as we venture on. I’m very pissed my existence right now is about healing but at the same time truly grateful @afunnbunnypicture and I are both here to experience the love and incredible generosity of friends and family. We know when we know in life. The fragility of us all and how life can change in an instant. Lessons we don’t want to learn but often are forced to . Here to tell the story I guess. #subarulove #trulygrateful #friends #family #carchase #randomacts #nyulangone ‘subaru.”

After he shared the update on the incident, Scott Cohen’s Instagram was flooded with messages. Producer Tom S. Marin “Oh no!! So sorry that happened, but glad you’re okay. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Scott!” whilst writer and prop producer Serenity Kerrr said: “Wishing you guys well after such a scary event. Rest up, obey the nurses and swift healing.”

Scott Cohen’s wife Anastasia Traina also posted about the car car crash and said: “Scotty and I are so grateful to be alive after our car was hit by a runaway car being pursued by the police in greenpoint Brooklyn last night. This occurred after such a joyful event of meeting family and friends and viewing Claire’s beautiful first film! We are also grateful to have such beautiful friends calling, texting and asking and doing so much for us! We are so blessed!!! #miraclesdohappen #grateful #goodfriends #blessed.”