Clem Burke, the longtime drummer for Blondie, has died at the age of 70 following a private battle with cancer.

Blondie announced the death in a statement shared on social media, saying: “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.

Burke was a founding member of the iconic New York new wave band, joining shortly after Debbie Harry and Chris Stein formed the group in 1975. He remained a constant presence behind the drums throughout the band's decades-spanning career.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” the band said.

“His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie.”

Describing him as a “self-proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist,’” the band highlighted his extensive musical legacy beyond Blondie. Burke played and collaborated with a wide range of influential artists including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, and the Go-Go’s, among many others.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.”

The statement concluded: “As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke. – Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family.”