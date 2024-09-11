TV presenter, fashionista, chef and DJ Gok Wan. Photo by Getty Images. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

TV presenter Gok Wan has told his fans that a member of his “family” has been injured in a homophobic hate crime.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV presenter, fashionista, chef and DJ took to his Instagram page yesterday (Tuesday September 10) to tell his 1.1 million followers about the ‘horrific’ incident which happened to his executive assistant Chris while he was at the Isolation Nation party at Alexandra Palace, London, on Saturday August 24.

The 50-year-old media personality shared photos of the injuries Chris suffered, but started his post with a trigger warning. He wrote:"WARNING - this post contains sensitive and distressing content. On 24th August at the Isolation Nation party in Alexandra Palace, one of our family was the victim of a horrific hate crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This unprovoked attack happened to be on my executive assistant, Chris, and resulted in him attending A&E for an x-ray for suspected orbital fracture and stitches. The police, after taking a statement from Chris, have deemed this a hate crime motivated by bias against a person's sexual orientation."

The star went on to say that Chris has been waiting for a crime reference number and for the investigation to get underway, which is why he hasn’t shared details of the incident yet. But, he called on any of his followers who witnessed the incident, or had any information relating to it, to contact the police, giving the crime reference number.

Wan began his career as a DJ in 2017, and now plays around the UK and also the world. In lockdown he performed his own DJ set from his kitchen called Isolation Nation, and has been performing other setsunder the same name ever since.

Wan went on: "Isolation Nation events have always been about bringing people together in a welcoming, family atmosphere, where everyone, regardless of their background, identity or beliefs, can feel safe and appreciated. What happened on 24th August goes against everything we stand for and we are all deeply saddened and shocked by this homophobic attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris would like to thank the security and events staff at the venue who were incredible at dealing with the assault. In light of this incident, we reaffirm our commitment to making Isolation Nation a safe space for everyone. Hate has no place in our community, and we will not allow fear to divide us. Now more than ever, we must come together to support one another and stand up against bigotry in all its forms."

He then shared four images of Chris’ injuries, taken in the immediate aftermath of the attack. There were many messages of support for Chris and Wan left on the post. One person said: “There’s no place for hate, especially on dance floors, which should be safe spaces for everyone.” A second person said: “Oh my god!! @therealgokwan I’m SO sorry to hear of such a terrible thing!! I’m sorry that Chris has had to cope with such trauma. Sending so much love love love x.”