Good Morning Britain news presenter Will Godley is moving to GB News amid an ITV shake up aimed at saving £15 million.

Cuts at popular breakfast show Good Morning Britain have claimed another big name as news presenter Will Godley revealed he is leaving after four years - and joining GB News. The journalist, who has delivered national news updates to millions each morning, announced the news on Friday.

Godley - writing on X, formerly Twitter - said: "Job news. Thrilled to be starting as a National Reporter at GB News in September.

"That means I’m sadly saying goodbye to (Good Morning Britain) after four wonderful years. A huge thanks to the brilliant team, who even made the nightshifts amazing. Really excited to get stuck in at GB News."

News of Godley's departure comes amid an on-going shake-up at GMB broadcaster ITV, as it looks to make £15 million in savings which have seen the departure of the likes of US correspondent Noel Phillips, and the announcement of a studio move for GMB, Lorraine, and This Morning in 2026.

Elsewhere in the daytime schedule, Loose Women will stay in its usual spot - running from 12.30pm to 1.30pm - but slot but will be broadcast 30 weeks a year - a drop.

Meanwhile This Morning – hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard – will continue airing from 10am to 12.30pm on weekdays.

Previously, it has been reported up to 220 of 450 jobs at ITV Daytime were put at risk as the budget cuts continue.