Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick is engaged to Bollywood actress Amy Jackson (Getty)

Gossip Girl heart-throb Ed Westwick is officially off the market after proposing to Bollywood actress Amy Jackson in the romantic setting of Switzerland.

The actor best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the TV series Gossip Girl got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. The couple have been dating since December 2021. Ed, 36, shared the happy news on his Instagram with a slew of images of the pair in Gstaad, Switzerland. Amy captioned the images: “Hell Yes” with diamond ring emoji.

Gossip Girl first hit screens in 2007 and starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgely and Chace Crawford alongside Ed Westwick. During the show Ed dated former co-star Jessica Szohr for two years. Since the teen-drama ended in 2012 Ed Westwick has featured in comedy series White Gold and Me You Madness.