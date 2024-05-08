Grease actress Susan Buckner - best known as Patty Simcox in the musical - has died at 72
and live on Freeview channel 276
Actress Susan Buckner - best known as Patty Simcox in musical Grease - has died. The 72-year-old passed away at surrounded by loved ones at her home in Miami, Florida, on May 2.
She starred as a cheerleader at Rydell High School in the 1978 movie musical, alongside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Born in Seattle in January 1952, Buckner was crowned Miss Washington State in 1971, before appearing on shows including Sonny and Cher and The Dean Martin Show.
Her role in Grease was followed by appearances in the likes of The Love Boat and Starsky & Hutch. On the big screen, she featured in Wes Craven's 1981 horror film Deadly Blessing, alongside Basic Instinct star, Sharon Stone, as well as a role in Police Academy 6: City Under Siege.
Susan leaves behind a son, Adam Josephs, daughter Samantha Mansfield and grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigal, and Ruby. She is also survived by sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longterm partner, Al.
In memory of the actress, her family is asking fans to donate to Miami's Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. "The light she brought into every room will be missed forever," her daughter Samantha told People magazine. "She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.