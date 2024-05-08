Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Susan Buckner - best known as Patty Simcox in musical Grease - has died. The 72-year-old passed away at surrounded by loved ones at her home in Miami, Florida, on May 2.

She starred as a cheerleader at Rydell High School in the 1978 movie musical, alongside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Born in Seattle in January 1952, Buckner was crowned Miss Washington State in 1971, before appearing on shows including Sonny and Cher and The Dean Martin Show.

Her role in Grease was followed by appearances in the likes of The Love Boat and Starsky & Hutch. On the big screen, she featured in Wes Craven's 1981 horror film Deadly Blessing, alongside Basic Instinct star, Sharon Stone, as well as a role in Police Academy 6: City Under Siege.

Susan leaves behind a son, Adam Josephs, daughter Samantha Mansfield and grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigal, and Ruby. She is also survived by sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longterm partner, Al.

Actress Susan Buckner - best known as Patty Simcox in musical Grease - has died. Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images