Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo has rescheduled her performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena after more than a year of delays due to problems with the new venue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old singer had originally been set to perform on May 3 and 4, 2024, as part of her Guts world tour, but the concerts were cancelled due to ongoing technical issues at the arena.

Organisers have now confirmed that Rodrigo will return to Manchester on Monday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to close out her tour. The new dates have sparked speculation that Rodrigo may be added to the lineup for Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from June 25 to 29, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo expressed her disappointment when the original shows were postponed, saying she was "sooooo disappointed" about not being able to perform in Manchester due to "ongoing venue-related technical issues."

LondonWorld/ Getty Images

The delays at Co-op Live followed several setbacks at the £365 million venue, including an incident in early May when part of its ventilation and air conditioning system fell from the ceiling during a soundcheck.

The ventilation issue not only affected Rodrigo’s concerts but also led to the postponement of shows by British band Keane and the relocation of several Take That performances to the AO Arena in Manchester.

Co-op Live eventually opened its doors on May 14, 2024, with British band Elbow performing the venue's first live show.