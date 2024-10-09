Guts world tour: Olivia Rodrigo reschedules Manchester concerts in 2025 after venue delays - new dates
The 21-year-old singer had originally been set to perform on May 3 and 4, 2024, as part of her Guts world tour, but the concerts were cancelled due to ongoing technical issues at the arena.
Organisers have now confirmed that Rodrigo will return to Manchester on Monday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to close out her tour. The new dates have sparked speculation that Rodrigo may be added to the lineup for Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from June 25 to 29, 2025.
Rodrigo expressed her disappointment when the original shows were postponed, saying she was "sooooo disappointed" about not being able to perform in Manchester due to "ongoing venue-related technical issues."
The delays at Co-op Live followed several setbacks at the £365 million venue, including an incident in early May when part of its ventilation and air conditioning system fell from the ceiling during a soundcheck.
The ventilation issue not only affected Rodrigo’s concerts but also led to the postponement of shows by British band Keane and the relocation of several Take That performances to the AO Arena in Manchester.
Co-op Live eventually opened its doors on May 14, 2024, with British band Elbow performing the venue's first live show.
