Along with 11 other people, Noel Johansen’s wife Jen Darbellay was killed when an SUV drove into a crowd at a Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver.

Actor Noel Johansen is grieving the loss of his wife Jen Darbellay who was killed in Vancouver street festival attack. In an interview with Global News Canada, Noel said: “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken. “Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident.”

Noel spoke about his wife at a vigil for the victims, he appeared on crutches as he was also injured in the attack. Noel Johansen also said: “She never celebrated herself in her life,” and also revealed that “She never thought of herself, she thought of herself as small in terms of the reach.”

“And I can tell you she was larger than life for any of you who know her. So don’t be small in life, be big, reach out and reach out as a human being with everything you have and please remember us who went through this.”

Noel Johansen’s wife Jen Darbellay was killed when an SUV drove into a crowd at a Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Noel’s family by Michael Daingerfield Hall, a close friend of Noel Johansen. On the GoFundMe page, Michael wrote: “On Saturday April 26th, while attending the Lapu-Lapu event celebrating Filipino culture on Fraser St., Noel's wife Jen Darbellay was struck and killed by an SUV as it drove through the crowd.

“I am literally in shock as I write this - but I want to do something for Noel and his 2 children Ford (15) and Darby (7). This is an incredibly difficult time for Noel, and moving forward with his life is going to feel insurmountable. I know that his work will undoubtedly be affected and I would really like for him and his family to be supported during this time.”

The Vancouver Police Department issued a statement on X on April 28 that read: “A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of multiple festival-goers at a Filipino community block party Saturday night.

“Eleven people, aged 5 to 65, were killed, and more than two dozen others injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd of people celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival, near Fraser Street on East 43rd Avenue.”

The statement went on to say that “A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene by Vancouver Police after bystanders and witnesses intervened to detain him.

“The BC Prosecution Service has now charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, with eight counts of second degree murder. Lo, a Vancouver resident, has appeared in court and remains in custody. The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.”