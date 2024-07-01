Happy Days legend Henry 'The Fonz' Winkler calls in at Northumberland butchers to 'enjoy the scran'
It received a very special visitor on Tuesday when Happy Days legend Henry Winkler called in.
The 78-year-old became a global star in the 1970s and 1980s through his role as Arthur ‘The Fonz’ Fonzarelli in the hit TV show.
He is currently touring the UK with his Fonz and Beyond show and was heading north to perform in Edinburgh when he stopped off at the Willowburn Retail Park.
He bought a number of items and posed for pictures with staff, including Deborah Willis, Alex Daley and Dan Turnbull.
Turnbull’s, in a social media post, wrote: ‘Ayyyyyy. Henry Winkler aka 'The Fonz' called into the Food Hall as part of his 'The Fonz And Beyond' tour at heading up the A1 to the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh having just been to the Grand Opera House in York. Cheers Fonzie - enjoy the scran!’
