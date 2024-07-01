Alnwick butcher Turnbull’s picks up lots of passing trade at its Northumbrian Food Hall close to the A1 but not quite so famous as The Fonz.

It received a very special visitor on Tuesday when Happy Days legend Henry Winkler called in.

The 78-year-old became a global star in the 1970s and 1980s through his role as Arthur ‘The Fonz’ Fonzarelli in the hit TV show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is currently touring the UK with his Fonz and Beyond show and was heading north to perform in Edinburgh when he stopped off at the Willowburn Retail Park.

He bought a number of items and posed for pictures with staff, including Deborah Willis, Alex Daley and Dan Turnbull.