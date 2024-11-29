A TikTok influencer is wanted by police for failing to appear at court.

Surrey Police said Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, has failed to turn up at court in relation to several driving offences in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March.

Police said Sullivan, 23, has links to Essex but is believed to have left the country.

Sullivan, who boasts over 10,000 followers on TikTok, appeared to have uploaded a series of video interviews around 4pm on Friday. However, these videos appear to have been deleted, following comments from followers saying that he is wanted by police.

The most recent video on his account, posted 18 hours ago, seemingly shows him and a female companion at a boxing ring at a venue located somewhere in the Middle East.

In a statement, the force said: “While we request the public’s help to locate him, we are making a direct appeal to Sullivan to return to the UK and co-operate with authorities.”

Surrey Police said people with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts could contact them by quoting PR/45240033550 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.