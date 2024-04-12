Harry Kane: England captain's three children hospitalised after car crash in Germany
The three eldest children of England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane were hospitalised after a car crash in Germany.
The three-vehicle crash took place on Monday (April 8) at around 5.15pm near Munich. Bavarian Police said that a Renault vehicle with four people inside was turning into a junction on the state road 2071 in Schaftlarn when it collided with the Mercedes vehicle which was carrying Kane’s three children, aged between three and seven. The Renault then went on to collide with a second car, a Land Rover.
A total of nine people were injured in the crash, with the local volunteer fire chief saying that all passengers and rivers were “very lucky” that no one was seriously injured. A spokesperson for Kane confirmed that the children were not seriously harmed in the crash, saying: "They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up."
The Mercedes was being driven by a 24-year-old woman at the time of the crash. Local police have opened an investigation into the road traffic incident.
Neither Kane, his wife or his seven-month-old child Henry were in the car at the time. It came only a day before the England captain played Arsenal at the Emirates in London.
