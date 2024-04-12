Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three eldest children of England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane were hospitalised after a car crash in Germany.

The three-vehicle crash took place on Monday (April 8) at around 5.15pm near Munich. Bavarian Police said that a Renault vehicle with four people inside was turning into a junction on the state road 2071 in Schaftlarn when it collided with the Mercedes vehicle which was carrying Kane’s three children, aged between three and seven. The Renault then went on to collide with a second car, a Land Rover.

The children were travelling in a Mercedes car at the time of the crash. (Credit: HOHENSCHÄFTLARN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of nine people were injured in the crash, with the local volunteer fire chief saying that all passengers and rivers were “very lucky” that no one was seriously injured. A spokesperson for Kane confirmed that the children were not seriously harmed in the crash, saying: "They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up."

The Mercedes was being driven by a 24-year-old woman at the time of the crash. Local police have opened an investigation into the road traffic incident.