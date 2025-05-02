From Alan Rickman, who brought Severus Snape to life, to Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore, the Harry Potter franchise has lost a number of cast members over the years, leaving a lasting mark on the film industry and in the hearts of fans.

May 2 is celebrated as International Harry Potter Day, where Harry Potter defeated Lord Voldemort during the Battle of Hogwarts. It's also a day for Potterheads around the world to celebrate the wizarding world and J.K. Rowling's literary contributions.

Here’s a list of Harry Potter actors who have died so far.

1 . Dame Maggie Smith Oscar winner Maggie Smith died on September 27, 2024, at 89 years old. She portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagal | John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI Share

2 . Simon Fisher-Becker Simon Fisher-Becker died on March 9 at the age of 63. He played one of the Hogwarts ghosts in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. | Photo: Simon Fisher-Becker/Facebook Share

3 . Michael Gambon Michael Gambon, who was known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, died "peacefully" in the hospital following a "bout of pneumonia," in September 2023. He was 82. | AFP via Getty Images Share

4 . Paul Grant Paul Grant who played Gringotts goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone died aged 56 in March 2023 | Paul Grant Share