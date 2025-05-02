Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Sunday June 19 from 12.30pm to 4.30pmHarry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Sunday June 19 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm
Harry Potter Day 2025: Actors who have died since the franchise began; list includes Maggie Smith & Alan Rickman, causes of death

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago

As fans around the world mark International Harry Potter Day today (May 2), commemorating the Battle of Hogwarts, we take a moment to remember the beloved actors from the franchise who have passed away over the years.

From Alan Rickman, who brought Severus Snape to life, to Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore, the Harry Potter franchise has lost a number of cast members over the years, leaving a lasting mark on the film industry and in the hearts of fans.

May 2 is celebrated as International Harry Potter Day, where Harry Potter defeated Lord Voldemort during the Battle of Hogwarts. It's also a day for Potterheads around the world to celebrate the wizarding world and J.K. Rowling's literary contributions.

Here’s a list of Harry Potter actors who have died so far.

1. Dame Maggie Smith

Oscar winner Maggie Smith died on September 27, 2024, at 89 years old. She portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagal | John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

2. Simon Fisher-Becker

Simon Fisher-Becker died on March 9 at the age of 63. He played one of the Hogwarts ghosts in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. | Photo: Simon Fisher-Becker/Facebook

3. Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon, who was known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, died "peacefully" in the hospital following a "bout of pneumonia," in September 2023. He was 82. | AFP via Getty Images

4. Paul Grant

Paul Grant who played Gringotts goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone died aged 56 in March 2023 | Paul Grant

