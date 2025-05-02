From Alan Rickman, who brought Severus Snape to life, to Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore, the Harry Potter franchise has lost a number of cast members over the years, leaving a lasting mark on the film industry and in the hearts of fans.
May 2 is celebrated as International Harry Potter Day, where Harry Potter defeated Lord Voldemort during the Battle of Hogwarts. It's also a day for Potterheads around the world to celebrate the wizarding world and J.K. Rowling's literary contributions.
Here’s a list of Harry Potter actors who have died so far.
1. Dame Maggie Smith
Oscar winner Maggie Smith died on September 27, 2024, at 89 years old. She portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagal | John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
2. Simon Fisher-Becker
Simon Fisher-Becker died on March 9 at the age of 63. He played one of the Hogwarts ghosts in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. | Photo: Simon Fisher-Becker/Facebook
3. Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon, who was known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, died "peacefully" in the hospital following a "bout of pneumonia," in September 2023. He was 82. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Paul Grant
Paul Grant who played Gringotts goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone died aged 56 in March 2023 | Paul Grant
