Harvey Weinstein was hospitalised Monday following an “alarming blood test,” his lawyer said, less than a week after the disgraced movie mogul filed a legal claim alleging substandard medical care at New York City’s notorious jail complex Rikers Island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weinstein, 72, was sent to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for an “emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention,” his lawyer Imran Ansari said in a statement.

“It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ansari added: “His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights.”

Shamed former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer and is now in hospital | Getty Images

A spokesperson for New York City’s Department of Correction did not immediately respond to an email.

The agency’s inmate database confirmed that Weinstein had been transferred from Rikers Island to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan. Weinstein has been in city custody since earlier this year after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction in the state.

The case is set to be retried in 2025. Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a legal filing last week, Weinstein’s legal team accused the city of providing him with substandard medical care for a litany of medical afflictions, which include chronic myeloid leukaemia and diabetes.

“When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IVs, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear — hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions,” Mr Ansari said in a statement that likened Rikers Island to a “gulag.”

The troubled jail complex, located on an island in New York City’s East River, has faced growing scrutiny for its mistreatment of detainees and dangerous conditions.

Last week, a federal judge cleared the way for a possible federal takeover of the jail system, finding the city had placed its incarcerated population in “unconstitutional danger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A publicist for Weinstein, Juda Engelmayer, echoed the allegation in a statement of her own Monday.

“Mr Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukaemia, has been deprived of the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not,” he said. “In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.”