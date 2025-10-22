Adult star Bonnie Blue has allegedly found religion - but the TikTok video is not all it seems.

Bonnie Blue found fame . . . or infamy . . . with her world record attempt for sleeping with as many men as possible.

But, if a new TikTok video is to believed, the OnlyFans star has now found a new focus in life - religion. Except for all is not as it seems as the video is actually created by AI. But, it does look very much like the star.

In the video, which is going viral on TikTok, she appears to say that she has given up men “because I'm a Muslim now". There are also clips of also shows her taking the Shahada, practising Islamic prayers in a mosque with an Imam and even getting married to a man called Ahmed Khan - who is also an AI creation.

She then “kisses the black stone” at Mecca and claims she feels “indescribable”. She also asks may Allah accept me” - all while wearing a burqa. The minute-long video, which has been shared on a TikTok account called Clips 4 U and simply has the hashtags #bonnieblue #islamic_video and #muslim in the caption, has been liked more than 1,000 times and shared several hundreds of time.

In the comments section, some people do seem to believe the video is real. One person said: “Islam is so so merciful if she did do this, her previous since (sic) would be forgiven.” Others acknowledged the video wasn’t real, however, and said “AI is dangerous”.

It would not be a complete surprise, however, if Bonnie Blue did choose to give up her current career and follow religion instead. Earlier this year, Japanese porn star Kae Asakura Rae Lil Black quit the adult industry after converting to Islam instead.