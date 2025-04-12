Have Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt fallen out? Here's what has been said

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt are said to not be on speaking terms - with their editor.

The pair are said to be “barely speaking” to their editor after accusing him of “bullying and misconduct”. They have been described as being “at loggerheads” with Richard Frediani, known to colleagues as Fredi.

Munchetty is said to have first raised concerns about Frediani with BBC News managers.

Frediani, who became editor of BBC Breakfast in 2019, is understood to have been involved with had at least two workplace misconduct complaints since he took up the post. One of those was the subject of a formal grievance process last year.

Unnamed sources described Frediani as a “bruiser” to Deadline, and alleged he has intimidated his staff. He also supposedly subjected his staff to being shouted and sworn at after they made mistakes on air. In one incident, he is said to have “banged his fist on a glass wall”. Another unidentified person said they witnessed him kicking a bin.

There was also an alleged incident in February 2024 where Frediani is said to have physically shook a lower-ranking female editor. A complaint was made about this which was then investigated and upheld by the BBC.

BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. Photo by BBC. | BBC

There are also claims that he pressured staff on central news desks not to withhold their best stories for the 6pm and 10pm bulletins. One former colleague said that senior journalists had been left in tears as a result of “getting the hairdryer treatment”. Other people who worked with Frediani allege that he has created an environment of “favouritism”.

Frediani had senior roles at ITV News before moving to the BBC, and sources at ITN also claim he was a “bully”. But those who support him say that he is a talented editor who is “valued” at the BBC.

Speaking about the latest allegations involving Munchetty and Stayt, another unnamed source confirmed the trio do not speak. They told The Times: “Fredi has no relationship with Charlie and Naga, which is weird when they are half of his frontline presenting roster. It appears he doesn't like them and they don't like him — for whatever reason, they don't talk to each other.”

The difficult situation with the editor and his BBC Breakfast presenters is said to have “blown up” staff WhatsApp groups, according to one newsroom insider.

It comes just before the BBC is due to publish the results of its workplace culture review, which is expected later this month. The BBC said it did not comment on individual HR issues.