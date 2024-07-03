Heart have cancelled their worldwide tour due to illness | Getty Images

Legendary US rock band Heart have cancelled their huge worldwide tour after lead singer Ann Wilson revealed that she has cancer.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the 74-year-old said: “Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

“Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing, Love, Ann Wilson. Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.” The band best known for their smash hit Alone, were due to perform across Europe in the coming weeks with support act Squeeze as part of their Royal Flush tour. Their worldwide tour was scheduled to run for the rest of the year and finish in December. All dates have now been cancelled.

A recent statement from the band had cancelled just the UK leg of the tour. At the time Heart said: “We regret to inform you that the upcoming Heart UK tour is cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.”

On Facebook at the time, Ann attempted to reassure concerned fans who are concerned about her health. She said: “I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann."