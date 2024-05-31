Heart have cancelled the UK and Europe leg of their Royal Flush tour

Legendary US rock band Heart have been forced to cancel all UK gigs as the lead singer undergoes a ‘medical procedure’.

The band best known for their smash hit Alone, were due to perform across Europe in the coming weeks with support act Squeeze as part of their Royal Flush tour. The rockers broke the bad news to fans on social media, saying that singer Ann Wilson is due to “undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure”.

The following dates have all been cancelled:

Monday, July 1 – London The O2 Arena

Wednesday, July 3 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday, July 5 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Manchester AO Arena

Monday, July 8 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Heart said: “We regret to inform you that the upcoming Heart UK tour is cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.”

