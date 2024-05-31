Heart Royal Flush tour: Rock band cancels UK and Europe tour as singer faces 'medical procedure'
The band best known for their smash hit Alone, were due to perform across Europe in the coming weeks with support act Squeeze as part of their Royal Flush tour. The rockers broke the bad news to fans on social media, saying that singer Ann Wilson is due to “undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure”.
The following dates have all been cancelled:
- Monday, July 1 – London The O2 Arena
- Wednesday, July 3 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Friday, July 5 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday, July 6 – Manchester AO Arena
- Monday, July 8 – Leeds First Direct Arena
- Tuesday, July 9 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Heart said: “We regret to inform you that the upcoming Heart UK tour is cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.”
On Facebook, Ann Wilson attempted to reassure concerned fans who are concerned about her health. She said: “I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann."
