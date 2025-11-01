Her elaborate - and huge - costume saw her don green scales and squirming snakes. Klum said she loves the Greek myth of Medusa, in which a goddess turns a beautiful woman into a monster with serpents for hair, the sight of which turns living things around her to stone.

“So I wanted to be really, really like a really ugly, ugly Medusa. And I feel like we nailed it — to the teeth,” Klum said before pointing to fangs in her mouth.

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, dressed as a man turned to stone.

Klum said she spent 10 hours getting into costume for her annual Halloween party. She said it was all worth it because she loves the celebration.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality went viral in 2022 when she arrived at her party on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

In past years, Klum has come dressed as an 8ft-tall Transformer, a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, a clone accompanied by several Klum-lookalikes, and Kali, the multi-armed Hindu goddess of death and destruction.

Klum has said she starts planning her costume for the next year immediately after her party wraps.

Among the other celebrities who walked the carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York were a green-painted Darren Criss as Shrek, Maye Musk as Cruella de Vil and Ariana Madix as Lady Gaga.

1 . Spooky One of the guests at Heidi Klum's Halloween party | Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween Share

2 . The Crow Jannik Richter at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party | Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween Share

3 . Medusa Host Heidi Klum in her elaborate costume | Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween Share