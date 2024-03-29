Watch more of our videos on Shots!

33-year-old Helen, who attended school in Blackburn, was due to make her stage debut this year, playing the role of Miss Scarlett in 'Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter'.

However this week it was announced that Cluedo 2 will be extending its tour into the Autumn- coming to Blackpool in October - and another Coronation Street star, Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach, was now playing the role of Miss Scarlett instead.

Helen, who shares three children with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair, has not spoken out about her role in Cluedo 2 since her casting was first announced in November but she has now revealed the sad reason why she is no longer involved in the show.

The soap star took to Instagram yesterday to share a post for the first time in two months: in the photo, a beaming Helen looks as happy and healthy as ever as she poses with a peace sign, but in the caption she revealed that her mental state has been anything but these past few months.

Helen Flanagan pictured in an Instagram post on March 27. In the caption she revealed her recent mental health struggles. Credit: hjgflanagan on Instagram

Helen wrote: “Had a few months off from social but I’m back now 😂xxx

“So basically I really struggled mental health wise December/ January xxx

“I felt really not great in my head over Christmas and I didn’t really feel that much different when I took the kids away for new year xxx

“I had a lot of difficult things going on things I just can’t talk about on Instagram x

“I felt terrible, so I was due my theatre tour which I was excited about so when I came back from holiday I thought it was best for me to take some medication so I’d feel better and be able to cope better with being a working single mum of three and I was emotionally struggling with the break up from the father of my kids but I had a really bad reaction though to the medication ( an ADHD medication) and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days which I didn’t know I was in x

“I just love my kids so much x

“this bad reaction though was a few days before rehearsals were starting and sadly I just wasn’t mentally well enough to do it xxx

“I was heartbroken as I’ve always been professional as an actress but i needed to stay at home and feel better for me and my kids, with the help of my amazing parents ❤️xxx

“I’ve always been honest on here and I feel in a really good happy place now xxx

“therapy can be amazing and I feel like I’ve worked on myself with things that were quite tough to me but I feel lighter now 🦋✨ anyway sending love and please be kind 💗💗💗"

In the comments, Blackpool born Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon wrote “love you lots xxxxx” whilst TV presenter Carol Vordeman said “Sending huge love my.little meerkat angel ❤❤” and Girls Aloud star Nadine Doyle commented “Sending loads of love ❤️ gorgeous girl!!! Xxx”

Helen then followed her mental health announcement with two more Instagram posts of a more light-hearted nature.

The first post was captioned ‘Life recently' and featured a gallery of images of Helen's three children - Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two - beaming at their mum.

Helen’s next post then featured herself alongside Ellie Leach at a performance of Cluedo 2, in the caption she wrote: "Miss Scarlett @ellielouiseleach 👸💗✨ you were unreal 😍 the show was amazing @cluedostageplay must see"

Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter premiered on February 29 and the original nine month tour, which was due to visit six venues, has now been extended to visit 12 additional theatres.