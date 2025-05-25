Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Highest-earning porn stars: List includes Sunny Leone & Mia Khalifa as their net worths revealed

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago

These are the highest-earning porn stars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

From classic stars of the DVD era to OnlyFans millionaires, these adult performers have built fortunes across film, digital, and social platforms.

Here are the porn stars with the highest reported net worths in 2025.

Sunny Leone is the richest porn star in the world. She has worked in both the adult industry and the mainstream Bollywood film industry and one of the most-followed people on Instagram, with 56 million followers as of this writing.

1. Sunny Leone (Net worth $16 million)

After entering the adult industry at 19, Riley Reid quickly became one of the most popular stars on the planet. More importantly, in recent years, Riley has started career as one of the highest-earning people on OnlyFans, earning $6 – $7 million per year from the platform.

2. Riley Reid (Net worth $14 million)

Before becoming a mogul in her own right, she acted in over 100 adult movies. Today she owns and operates her own production company, Teravision, which produces 15 films a year and is valued at $10 million.

3. Tera Patrick (Net worth $10 million)

Before entering the adult world, Maria Takagi was a Japanese pop star. Now she is the most famous and richest porn actress in Japan. She currently makes $2.6 million a year under contract with a Japanese adult production company.

4. Maria Takagi (Net worth $6 million)

