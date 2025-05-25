From classic stars of the DVD era to OnlyFans millionaires, these adult performers have built fortunes across film, digital, and social platforms.
1. Sunny Leone (Net worth $16 million)
Sunny Leone is the richest porn star in the world. She has worked in both the adult industry and the mainstream Bollywood film industry and one of the most-followed people on Instagram, with 56 million followers as of this writing. | Getty Images
2. Riley Reid (Net worth $14 million)
After entering the adult industry at 19, Riley Reid quickly became one of the most popular stars on the planet. More importantly, in recent years, Riley has started career as one of the highest-earning people on OnlyFans, earning $6 – $7 million per year from the platform. | Getty
3. Tera Patrick (Net worth $10 million)
Before becoming a mogul in her own right, she acted in over 100 adult movies. Today she owns and operates her own production company, Teravision, which produces 15 films a year and is valued at $10 million. | Getty
4. Maria Takagi (Net worth $6 million)
Before entering the adult world, Maria Takagi was a Japanese pop star. Now she is the most famous and richest porn actress in Japan. She currently makes $2.6 million a year under contract with a Japanese adult production company. | Sensacine
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.