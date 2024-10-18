Rapper Iggy Azalea has been named the highest-paid OnlyFans content creator of 2024, earning an estimated $48 million in total and an impressive $9.2 million monthly from the platform.

A study conducted by OffRobe analysed the estimated earnings and online popularity of celebrities using OnlyFans as a side hustle. The research evaluated total and monthly earnings, current activity on the platform, and monthly Google search volumes, using data from Bedbible’s report on OnlyFans statistics and the platform's official site.

Azalea leads the list of top creators with a staggering 1.2 million monthly Google searches, making her the most financially successful celebrity on the platform. Her OnlyFans activity includes exclusive content that relates to her fanbase.

Below are the top 10 OnlyFans earners of 2024, according to OffRobe.

1. Iggy Azalea Estimated Total Earnings: $48 million

2. Bhad Bhabie Estimated Total Earnings: $59 million

3. Tana Mongeau Estimated Total Earnings: Over $10 million