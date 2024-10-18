Australian rapper Iggy Azalea (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)placeholder image
Highest OnlyFans earners of 2024 as rapper Iggy Azalea tops list, other names include Bella Thorne

By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

18th Oct 2024, 11:56am

Rapper Iggy Azalea is the highest paid OnlyFans content creator of 2024.

Rapper Iggy Azalea has been named the highest-paid OnlyFans content creator of 2024, earning an estimated $48 million in total and an impressive $9.2 million monthly from the platform.

A study conducted by OffRobe analysed the estimated earnings and online popularity of celebrities using OnlyFans as a side hustle. The research evaluated total and monthly earnings, current activity on the platform, and monthly Google search volumes, using data from Bedbible’s report on OnlyFans statistics and the platform's official site.

Azalea leads the list of top creators with a staggering 1.2 million monthly Google searches, making her the most financially successful celebrity on the platform. Her OnlyFans activity includes exclusive content that relates to her fanbase.

Below are the top 10 OnlyFans earners of 2024, according to OffRobe.

Estimated Total Earnings: $48 million

1. Iggy Azalea

Estimated Total Earnings: $48 million | David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Estimated Total Earnings: $59 million

2. Bhad Bhabie

Estimated Total Earnings: $59 million | Getty Photo: Getty

Estimated Total Earnings: Over $10 million

3. Tana Mongeau

Estimated Total Earnings: Over $10 million | Variety via Getty Images

Estimated Total Earnings: $46.7 million

4. Cardi B

Estimated Total Earnings: $46.7 million | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

