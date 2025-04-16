Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holly Willoughby’s company Roxy Media must pay the £377,000 in tax it owes by July 9.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Willoughby’s media company owes £377,000 in tax, the High Court has heard. Roxy Media, the media production and management firm once run by the TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, was issued with a winding-up order earlier this year, according to court filings.

The former This Morning host set up the company with her husband to specialise in managing media clients. The order means that His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) could seek to shut down the business over unpaid taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HMRC spokeswoman previously said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Holly Willoughby has quit her presenting role on the hit ITV reboot of You Bet! | Getty Images

Ms Willoughby did not attend the short hearing on Wednesday, where Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Briggs approved a 12-week adjournment. Roxy Media must pay by then the £377,000, which has been reduced from an unknown amount.

In response to a request from HMRC to adjourn the hearing, Judge Briggs said: “OK, that’s fine, you have until July 9.”

She recently paid tribute to another show she presented, Dancing On Ice, after the series was “rested” with “no current plans for another series”, an ITV spokesman said last month. Ms Willoughby began presenting the ice skating show in 2006, alongside Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV in 2023.