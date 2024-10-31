Hollywood actor Armie Hammer teases return after accusations over sexual misconduct

A Hollywood actor has confirmed his will be back on the big screen after controversy around his behaviour.

Armie Hammer has confirmed his return to acting, more than three years after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The US actor will star in Frontier Crucible, a western film adapted from the 1961 novel Desert Stake-Out by Harry Whittington, which will begin production in November.

Travis Mills will direct the project set in the 1870s, also starring Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, Eli Brown and Eddie Spears, production company Bonfire Legend confirmed on Instagram.

Hammer shared an image holding the film script and wearing a cowboy hat, teasing his return on Instagram, which he captioned: “Back in the saddle.”

The actor had his career derailed in 2021 following a series of accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct made against him which he vehemently denied.

Last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge Hammer over the allegations.

The 38-year-old, who starred in Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name, will make his first on-screen appearance since Death On The Nile which was released in 2022.

It came days after he announced he was launching a podcast titled Armie HammerTime, which he billed as a “chronicling of putting my life back together” with comedian and actor Tom Arnold confirmed as his first guest.

Hammer shares two children with his former partner, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, and his great-grandfather is oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

He is also known for starring in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) and The Social Network (2010).