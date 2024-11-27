Dolph Lundgren | Other

Dolph Lundgren is "cancer-free" after a "rough ride".

The 67-year-old actor was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015, when he was told he had a kidney tumour and that he only had a few years left to live.

He successful underwent surgery and was given the all-clear, but after five years, the cancer spread to his lungs, spine, liver and stomach in 2020.

On Tuesday, the 'Universal Soldier' star provided fans with a health update as he prepared to have lung ablation treatment, which uses intense heat or cold to destroy any lasting signs of cancer.

In a video from his hospital bed posted to Instagram, an upbeat Dolph said: "Alright, here I am. I'm about to go in and get rid of that last dead tumour. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure.

"Lung ablation, that's what I'm doing. It's been a rough ride and it really taught me how to live in the moment and to enjoy every moment of my life."

He captioned the clip: “Health update - finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always.”

Dolph previously admitted he is "lucky to be alive".

He told Total Film about his health fight: “I had a prognosis that I only had a couple of years left, so I feel lucky to be alive.

“Luck has always played a part though. It’s like one of the Roman generals said, ‘Everything that happens to you has been decided since the beginning of time.’

“Everybody has their fate. And my fate was to be somebody who entertains and inspires people, I hope.”

When asked about his wild days, Dolph admitted: “I went through a period of heavy drinking and a few addictions while trying to deal with the trauma from my childhood and I think I danced with the devil a few times.

“But I lived to tell about it.”

Swedish-born Dolph married his fiancée Emma Krokdal, 28, in Mykonos last year, after being told he had "two to three years" left to live and admitted you "learn a lot about yourself in a fight".

He said: “A lot of smart people think they know a lot about themselves. But they don’t know about physical courage.

“You learn a lot about yourself in a fight.”