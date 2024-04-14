Hollywood star John Travolta pays tribute to son Jett who died aged 16

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood star John Travolta took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his late son Jett, who died at the age of 16. John Travolta shared a photograph of himself with his late wife Kelly Preston holding Jett with the caption: “Happy birthday my Jetty-not a day goes by where you’re not with me!”

At the time of writing, John Travolta has received over 6000 comments on his Instagram, one fan said “To lose your Son and Wife is just unbelievably heartbreaking! Lots of love to you and Ella and Ben!!” whilst another one said that “I named my son Jett after your son, your story touches my heart about Jett. I also call my son Jetty when he doesn’t listen to me.”

John Travolta’s son Jett passed away at the age of 16 in January 2009, it would have been his 32nd birthday on 13 April, 2024. Jett tragically died whilst he was on holiday with his family in the Bahamas. He had a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub.

Jett was hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease and was on the autistic spectrum; he had a history of seizures from the age of two.

John Travolta then lost his actress wife Kelly Preston in 2020, she was only 57 at the time and died of breast cancer. The couple have two other children, daughter Ella Bleu and Benjamin.