Hollywood star Shia La Beouf caught on camera squaring up to late-night revellers in Edinburgh
Shia LaBeouf was seen on a video shouting “I’m right here, m**********r” as trouble seemed to start in Cowgate, Edinburgh. He has been in the city while his wife Mia Goth shoots a new Frankenstein film.
The 38-year-old, who has appeared in Transformers films and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is seen taking off his cap and shouting “let’s go”.
Passers-by broke up the confrontation, which last less than a minute outside the OX184 bar. It’s not clear what caused it or how seriously it was being taken.
La Beouf has been seen all over the city in the last week, and has been happy to pose for selfies with fans, who have reported he was friendly, happy and down to earth.
