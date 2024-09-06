Shia La Boeuf caught on camera seeming to square up to people out in Edinburgh at night | Reddit

A Hollywood A-lister has been captured on camera apparently squaring up to city centre revellers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shia LaBeouf was seen on a video shouting “I’m right here, m**********r” as trouble seemed to start in Cowgate, Edinburgh. He has been in the city while his wife Mia Goth shoots a new Frankenstein film.

The 38-year-old, who has appeared in Transformers films and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is seen taking off his cap and shouting “let’s go”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passers-by broke up the confrontation, which last less than a minute outside the OX184 bar. It’s not clear what caused it or how seriously it was being taken.

La Beouf has been seen all over the city in the last week, and has been happy to pose for selfies with fans, who have reported he was friendly, happy and down to earth.