Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role on Home Improvement, has been arrested on allegations of domestic violence.

The latest arrest marks the third time the 43-year-old has faced legal troubles in the past 18 months, according to TMZ.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach responded to a residence on January 1 following a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, an altercation had occurred, and Bryan was involved in a physical fight.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence and taken to the Horry County Jail, where he remains in custody. His bond has been set at $10,000. Bryan's mugshot shows visible injuries, including cuts on his cheek, chin, and lips, as well as a red mark on his forehead.

Home Improvement actor Zachary Ty Bryan | Getty

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested in Oregon for domestic violence. Earlier in February 2024, he faced a DUI (driving under the influence) arrest in California, where he was charged with a felony.

The case is currently under investigation, and no additional details have been released by authorities.