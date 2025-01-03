Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence in South Carolina as mugshot released

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role on Home Improvement, has been arrested on allegations of domestic violence.

The latest arrest marks the third time the 43-year-old has faced legal troubles in the past 18 months, according to TMZ.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach responded to a residence on January 1 following a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, an altercation had occurred, and Bryan was involved in a physical fight.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role on Home Improvement, has been arrested on allegations of domestic violence. | Horry County Jail

He was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic violence and taken to the Horry County Jail, where he remains in custody. His bond has been set at $10,000. Bryan's mugshot shows visible injuries, including cuts on his cheek, chin, and lips, as well as a red mark on his forehead.

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested in Oregon for domestic violence. Earlier in February 2024, he faced a DUI (driving under the influence) arrest in California, where he was charged with a felony.

The case is currently under investigation, and no additional details have been released by authorities.

