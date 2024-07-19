Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Martin Roberts, known for presenting ‘Homes Under the Hammer,’ has purchased a hotel in the Rhondda Valley and plans to transform it into a gastro pub, restaurant, and tourist attraction with luxury accommodations.

Last year, Roberts bought the derelict Hendrewen Hotel in Treorchy with support from Business Wales. His application to redevelop the hotel is now set to receive planning permission ahead of a meeting of Rhondda's planning and development committee on July 18, reported Insider Media.

According to the report, Roberts is seeking full planning consent to extend and refurbish the hotel, incorporating a restaurant, kitchen, and toilet extensions. The redevelopment will also feature a two-story detached bedroom block with six disabled-access rooms, a village shop, and an activity storage building.

Additionally, the project includes constructing an access path and ramp on adjacent land to the southwest, which will be used for a beer garden.

A report from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council planners says: "The proposed works would create an attractively designed development, providing additional tourist bed space and facilities of a scale appropriate to the size of the site and its location. The development would secure the future of the business, be beneficial to both locals and visitors, and would align with the wider aims of PPW12 in supporting the rural economy and its communities."

The recommendation to grant planning permission is subject to certain conditions.