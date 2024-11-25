Horror actor Michael Villella from The Slumber Party Massacre dies aged 84
Michael Villella, who played Russ Thorn in the 1982 horror film The Slumber Party Massacre has died. The plot follows a high school senior's slumber party in Los Angeles which is disturbed by a power drill-wielding killer - played by Villella.
He also starred in Love Letters, Wild Orchid II, and Gotham
Michael's daughter, Chloe, told American celebrity website TMZ that he passed away on Saturday afternoon due to multiple organ failure after spending over a month in the hospital.
Chloe Villella posted a tribute on Facebook Saturday with the caption "May you rest in peace daddy."
