Oasis kicked off their long-awaited reunion shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park on Friday but many fans have taken to social media to react to the bar prices.

A photo of the drink menu shared by fan account Oasis Mania on X (formerly Twitter) shows that pints of Brooklyn Pilsner and Brothers Apple Cider are priced at £6.50, with spirits and mixers such as vodka and Pepsi Max or gin and lemonade ranging between £8.50 and £10.50. A 375ml half bottle of wine costs £16.50, and bottled water is £2.60.

Many fans say the prices are reasonable by festival standards. “Pints are fairly priced,” wrote @Nomad2Pure, while @Kyle_shoren added, “Price for beer is great for a concert.” Another user, @Juliorc_mx, said: “Not bad. You pay more in Mexico 😅.”

Some even compared them favourably to other events. @Fiddaman commented: “That’s pretty decent. I paid $45 for three cans of lager earlier this year at an AC/DC gig.”

But others were less impressed by the drink selection, particularly the choice of beer. “Who settled on Brooklyn pilsner????” asked @BazaritoDorito. @Blankslate_GG also questioned: “You’re telling me you can’t get a GUINNESS?”

User @PresenceAwareness joked: “Bring your own,” and @UTDLui shrugged: “Getting pissed outside anyway so.”

Another user @welshesv75 shared that for some people, the price is not a problem, saying: “Chap who’d flown over from USA for the opening night in Cardiff offered a guy next to him in the crowd $50 for one of the 4 beers he was holding. He said no. American then produced two $50 notes. SOLD!!”

The reactions come as Oasis launch their five-night Manchester homecoming at Heaton Park, marking their first performance in the city since June 7, 2009. The park, now best known for hosting the annual Parklife festival, is expected to welcome around 80,000 fans per night from July 11 to July 20.

Concertgoers are being advised to prepare for warm weather by bringing suncream, hats, and plenty of water - especially those queueing early or standing for long periods - as the Met Office predicts temperatures will reach up to 30C this weekend.