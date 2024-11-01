Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park with musical theatre classics including Les Miserables, get tickets
The Hollywood star will be delivering a selection of musical theatre classics with a live orchestra at a show titled, From London with Love.
Jackman is expected to perform songs from beloved musicals, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and Les Miserables. The 56-year-old actor, who starred as Jean Valjean in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables, has also promised “a few surprises” for fans.
Jackman’s performance career spans both Hollywood and Broadway, with notable roles as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise and various celebrated theatre performances.
In 2004, he won a Tony Award for his role as Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz. His stage career includes roles as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (1995), Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard (1996), and most recently, Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man from 2021 to 2023.
In addition to his Hyde Park performance, Jackman recently announced a series of concerts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2025. He will perform 12 shows between January and August, marking his first concert series in five years.
The Hugh Jackman fan pre-sale begins on November 4 at 10am GMT, with general tickets available on November 6 via bst-hydepark.com.