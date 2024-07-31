Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC has said that Huw Edwards would have been sacked had he been charged over accessing indecent images while still working for the corporation, adding that it was “shocked” at his “abhorrent behaviour”.

Earlier, the former BBC News presenter pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children during an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The 62-year-old was arrested in November 2023 and charged earlier this month in regards to incidents relating to WhatsApp messages between December 2020 and April 2022.

According to his charge sheet, Edwards faced three charges relating to indecent images, composed of category A, category B and category C photographs. He admitted to these charges during his court appearance today (July 31).

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected. The police have confirmed that the charges are not connected to the original complaint raised with the BBC in the summer of 2023, nevertheless in the interests of transparency we think it important to set out some points about events of the last year.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London

“In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation. At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.

“Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court. If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.