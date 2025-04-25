Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave Hand has spoken out on the rumours his on-screen wife Jamie Marinos is now dating groom Eliot Donovan.

In recent weeks, rumours have been swirling that Jamie and Eliot are dating after growing close once filming for the show wrapped at the end of last year.

Dave was matched with Jamie during this year’s season 12 of the hugely popular Channel Nine dating show - but their seemingly blossoming relationship quickly took a turn when he suddenly admitted he was struggling to develop romantic feelings for her.

The pair still made it to Final Vows, however, where they committed to taking their relationship out in to the real world. But, they split a short time later. By the reunion they were no longer together - and are now said to be no longer speaking.

Dave has recently spoken out in an Instagram Q&A shared by reality TV podcast So Dramatic! When asked what his thoughts were on his former bride allegedly dating Eliot, who he was friends with during the experiment, he replied: "Honestly, I don't have any thoughts on it. I couldn't give. . . don't care."

The TV groom also dropped a bombshell during the video, suggesting that if Jamie is seeing Eliot that would mean she been intimate with himself, Eliot and another MAFS groom.

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave Hand (left) has spoken out on the rumours his on-screen wife Jamie Marinos (middle) is now dating groom Eliot Donovan (right). Photos by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

"I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season,” he said. He added: “I think it's just a TikTok/Instagram thing or whatever they're doing but good luck to them, honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

Jamie and Dave were open about having a sexual relationship during their time on the show, but before signing up to the experiment she reportedly unknowingly spent time with another cast member – Teejay Halkias - whom Dave is referring to.

Teejay was a latecomer to the show and married Beth Kelly. All of the original couples were invited to the wedding, and it was there that Jamie revealed she had previously slept with Teejay as the two grew up together in Adelaide - in scenes which were cut from the final edit of the show, according to Daily Mail Australia.

Jamie and Dave on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Neither Jamie or Eliot have confirmed a romance between them, but they have teased their could be more than a friendship connection.

In a recent live interview on Aussie TV, Jamie hinted at a spark with Eliot. When Today host Karl Stefanovic asked if she was "on with Eliot", she replied: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny!

"I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys. We would make the funniest TikToks, and we'd break the internet and I'm so for that!"

At the end of the interview, Stefanovic then wished the reality star luck in finding love in the future. Suggesting it could be with Eliot, she responded: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Previously speaking about her split with Dave, Jamie told Daily Mail: "You can't glorify bare minimum behaviour. You can't say yes to subpar treatment. We all deserved better – and I think a lot of us were settling."

She added: "I do think he respected my emotions. But I don't think he liked being the bad guy. He thought it was easier to keep me sweet – but when you're not honest, you actually end up becoming the worst guy."

Dave has also spoken about their break-up. “There's so much pressure in this experiment and I feel like I'm getting backlash for simply being real about my emotions,” he said on the Robbie and Carly For Breakfast podcast.

He also explained that he had been struggling to work out how he was feeling towards Jamie due to being preoccupied with concerns for his dad’s health as he was battling cancer.

Eliot was matched with two brides during the experiment; first Lauren Hall and then Veronica Cloherty, but both relationships were short lived. Teejay and Beth’s marriage also didn’t work out.