I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! has been one of the UK's best loved reality TV shows since 2002. In that time, countless famous faces have set up home in the Australian jungle for a few weeks, stripped of their luxuries and facing their fears of various bugs and creepy crawlies.
Unfortunately, with such a long running show, it is somewhat inevitable that some of the previous stars have died since their stint on the show. Here, we take a look back at the life of 6 past I’m a Celebrity stars who are no longer with us.
1. David Gest
Producer, television personality and concert promoter David Gest appeared on the show in 2006. He finished fourth, and left the camp the day before the winner was announced. He passed away, on April 12 2016. The 62-year-old was found dead in his room at the Four Seasons Hotel in East London's Canary Wharf. It was later reported that he had died of a stroke. Photo by ITV. | ITV
2. Eric Bristow
Former darts player Eric Bristow, who came fourth in the 2012 series of I’m A Celebrity, died of a heart attack in 2019. At the time of his death, Eric was visiting a Premier League Darts event in Liverpool and fellow darts player Bobby George recalled that “In the afternoon, I was doing a show at a pub opposite the Premier League (darts) building and he just came in, said ‘Hello’ and had a pint, then said, ‘See ya, I said, ‘See ya’ because I was working… he went across the road and two-and half hours later, he was gone.”. Photo by ITV. | ITV
3. Freddie Starr
Comedian Freddie Star appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2011 and died in Spain in 2019, aged 76, from heart disease. He unfortunately had to leave the show due to medical reasons because he suffered an allergic reaction. At the time, he said that “I was sick not to finish the show. I wanted to be there until the very end but there’s no use crying over spilt milk. The decision has been made and I have to live with it.” Photo by ITV. | ITV
4. Bobby Ball
Comic Bobby Ball appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2005 and came in sixth place. He died due to COVID-19 complications in October 2020. Photo by ITV. | ITV
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.