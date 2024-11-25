Tara Palmer-Tomkinson took part in the firs ever series of I'm a Celeb in 2002. She was almost the Queen of the Jungle, but came in second place to Tony Blackburn, who became the first King of the Jungle. The socialite and TV personality died in February 2017 at the age of 45 and her family released a statement which said that she had “died peacefully in her sleep due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis.” The statement also said “Those that knew and were close to Tara knew that there was no retreat to a ‘dark place’ as some have disappointingly sought to suggest. In the last few weeks Tara was happy, positive and making plans for when she recovered her health.” Photo by ITV.Tara Palmer-Tomkinson took part in the firs ever series of I'm a Celeb in 2002. She was almost the Queen of the Jungle, but came in second place to Tony Blackburn, who became the first King of the Jungle. The socialite and TV personality died in February 2017 at the age of 45 and her family released a statement which said that she had “died peacefully in her sleep due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis.” The statement also said “Those that knew and were close to Tara knew that there was no retreat to a ‘dark place’ as some have disappointingly sought to suggest. In the last few weeks Tara was happy, positive and making plans for when she recovered her health.” Photo by ITV.
I'm a Celebrity: 6 previous stars who have died since appearing on the show - from Annabel Giles to Eric Bristow

These 6 former contestants of I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! have died since appearing on the show.

I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! has been one of the UK's best loved reality TV shows since 2002. In that time, countless famous faces have set up home in the Australian jungle for a few weeks, stripped of their luxuries and facing their fears of various bugs and creepy crawlies.

Unfortunately, with such a long running show, it is somewhat inevitable that some of the previous stars have died since their stint on the show. Here, we take a look back at the life of 6 past I’m a Celebrity stars who are no longer with us.

Producer, television personality and concert promoter David Gest appeared on the show in 2006. He finished fourth, and left the camp the day before the winner was announced. He passed away, on April 12 2016. The 62-year-old was found dead in his room at the Four Seasons Hotel in East London's Canary Wharf. It was later reported that he had died of a stroke. Photo by ITV.

1. David Gest

Former darts player Eric Bristow, who came fourth in the 2012 series of I’m A Celebrity, died of a heart attack in 2019. At the time of his death, Eric was visiting a Premier League Darts event in Liverpool and fellow darts player Bobby George recalled that “In the afternoon, I was doing a show at a pub opposite the Premier League (darts) building and he just came in, said ‘Hello’ and had a pint, then said, ‘See ya, I said, ‘See ya’ because I was working… he went across the road and two-and half hours later, he was gone.”. Photo by ITV.

2. Eric Bristow

Comedian Freddie Star appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2011 and died in Spain in 2019, aged 76, from heart disease. He unfortunately had to leave the show due to medical reasons because he suffered an allergic reaction. At the time, he said that “I was sick not to finish the show. I wanted to be there until the very end but there’s no use crying over spilt milk. The decision has been made and I have to live with it.” Photo by ITV.

3. Freddie Starr

Comic Bobby Ball appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2005 and came in sixth place. He died due to COVID-19 complications in October 2020. Photo by ITV.

4. Bobby Ball

