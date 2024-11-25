Tara Palmer-Tomkinson took part in the firs ever series of I'm a Celeb in 2002. She was almost the Queen of the Jungle, but came in second place to Tony Blackburn, who became the first King of the Jungle. The socialite and TV personality died in February 2017 at the age of 45 and her family released a statement which said that she had “died peacefully in her sleep due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis.” The statement also said “Those that knew and were close to Tara knew that there was no retreat to a ‘dark place’ as some have disappointingly sought to suggest. In the last few weeks Tara was happy, positive and making plans for when she recovered her health.” Photo by ITV. | ITV