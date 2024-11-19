Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dean McCullough is set to face the bushtucker trial tonight (Tuesday November 19) on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here - here’s all you need to know about him.

Dean McCullough has been winning the hearts of his campmates and the viewers at home alike since he entered the jungle in Australia.

He’s already confessed to sneaking four teabags in to camp and has asked Oti Mabuse to teach him how to twerk. He also seems to have formed quite a bond with the Strictly professional dancer and the pair have been keeping their fellow celebs entertained with their singing.

During last night’s show (Monday November 18), the voting public decided that BBC McCullough will face the next trial - called the Sinister Sarcophagus.

Upon learning that he is to go underground during the trial he said that that is the "one thing" he said he did not want to do whilst in the jungle. He exclaimed: "I'm going underground?! What's a Sarcorphagos? A coffin? That is the one thing that I didn't want to do!"

We’ll see how McCullough does when tonight’s episode (Tuesday November 19) airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, but who is he? Here’s all you need to know about him.

Dean McCullough in I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! 2024. Photo: ITV. | ITV

Who is Dean McCullough?

Dean McCullough is a BBC Radio 1 DJ. He was given his own show in September 2021, and has been hosting his own slot between 10.30am and 1pm every Friday to Sunday since. replacing Jordan North.

He was given the full time gig after he filled in for Clara Amfo for two days in December 2020. The Northern Irish star had previously presented on Gaydio.

The star was born in Newtownabbey, Country Antrim in Northern Ireland.

Some viewers may also known McCullough from ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent, where he was part of an all-male dancing group called The Glambassadors in 2013.

He has also appeared on ITV comedy reality show CALM: Retreat Yourself, as a panellist on ITV’s Love Island: Aftersun, on BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind and Morning Live. He has also appeared regularly on Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV.

How old is Dean McCullough?

He is 32 years old. He was born on July 9, 1992.

What has Dean McCullough said about homelesses?

McCullough have a candid interview earlier this year in which he spoke about his experience of hidden homelessness.

He told The Big Issue: “We weren’t living on the street, we were living on my aunt’s house on a sofa. I was moving between houses on a regular basis.”

He also admitted: “For a long time I had no fixed address,’ he added. ‘I would go out on the Thursday and just stay out all weekend because I just didn’t want to go home.”

He also went on to talk about the impact this had on him. He explained: “I have problems with my possessions and feeling like I need to take care of absolutely everything around me. That comes down to moving from house to house and not ever feeling like anything was ever truly mine.”

Who is Dean McCullough’s partner?

McCullough does not talk about his private life, so it’s not known if he has a partner. He did mention his boyfriend in a TikTok video earlier this year, although he did not identify him and it is not known if the pair are still together.

He reportedly has a net worth of around $1 million (around £790,000).