Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish TV and film actress and writer Sharon Horgan has paid tribute to her father, John, who died in December. As she returned to Instagram following a social media hiatus, the 53-year-old Catastrophe and Bad Sisters star revealed she was "struggling to learn how to accept condolences properly".

John, originally a farmer from New Zealand, had reportedly been ill for some time with cancer before his death at Christmas. His funeral was held in January by his family, including wife Ursula and five children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon dedicated an Instagram post to her father, including various family photos, including one of her father wearing a hat while carrying a drink in one hand and wrapping his arm around her with the other.

She wrote: “I haven’t posted for a while. My darling dad died at Christmas and I hadn’t - and still haven’t - learned how to accept condolences properly.” She revealed that his absence at the recent Irish Film and Television Academy Awards made her want to speak about her grief more publicly.

She explained: “But I was at the IFTAs at the weekend and it was my first one without him and lots of people talked to me about having met my dad and what a gorgeous man he was. And he really was. Such a dude. I was so proud of him and how he could talk to anyone.

“I remember him bending Brian Gleeson’s ear last IFTAs about how characterfully he ate an egg and onion sandwich in Bad Sisters. He was my biggest cheerleader but also the best at levelling it all and reminding you not to get ahead of yourself that none of it matters. He loved nothing more than tickling a grandchild or having a pint in the sun. And he really rocked a hat.

Irish TV and film actress Sharon Horgan pays tribute to dad John as she returns to social media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad