His recent behaviour has been erratic to say the least, and now Justin Bieber may have unwittingly been a bit too open about his drug use.

The 31-year-old superstar - whose singing career has made him a multi-millionaire but who has not released a record since 2021 - posted a picture on his Instagram feed of his friend Eddie Benjamin playing the guitar.

But in the background Bieber was holding what looked like a bong, and appearing to take hit from it.

He has exhibited strange behaviour in recent years, appearing dishevelled at several events - especially when compared to his always-immaculately-turned-out wife Hailey Bieber.

At the Coachella festival last month, he cut a strange figure with trousers almost around his ankles, making it hard to walk, and earlier this year, after concerns were raised, his representative told American website TMZ that Bieber was not using hard drugs.

TMZ reported then: “A rep for the Biebers tell TMZ ... the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.

“The rep goes on to say the past year has been ‘very transformative’ for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.

“We're told this persistent narrative about Justin's mental and physical health is ‘exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive’."

He has had health struggles in the past, with one being Lyme Disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2020. Then he took to Instagram and said: “I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health… It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

He also had the facial paralysis condition Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022

He did welcome his son Jack Blues with Hailey last August.