For those of you who are unfamiliar with MrBeast (his real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson), he is an American YouTuber, media personality, and businessman. MrBeast has 397M subscribers on his YouTube channel where you can watch him take part in elaborate challenges.

If you are impressed with his subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast has 116.7m followers on TikTok. In 2023, CNN reported that “In the fall of 2016, Jimmy Donaldson did not seem like a future celebrity multimillionaire. The shy 18-year-old had been posting videos on YouTube for five years from his mom’s North Carolina house without much traction.”

Although Jimmy Donaldson was encouraged by his mother to attend college, after only two weeks he dropped out of East Carolina University, whilst he was there he had been spending most of his time editing videos in his car on campus. Jimmy’s mother was not happy when it came to his decision to quit college and reportedly kicked him out of the house because of it.

Colin and Samir on YouTube, who have 1.58M subscribers, put together a video called How MrBeast spends $48,000,000 a year on videos and in the video they said what he spends “seems to be working.” They also revealed that “In the last 28 days across all of his channels he has done over 700 million views, that’s pretty much the population of the US, Brazil, Russia and Japan combined. But very few people know what his operation looks like behind the scenes, what he spends his money with and who he works with to pull it all off.”

Colin and Samir then reveal that when they were invited by MrBeast, they didn’t hesitate when it came to booking their flights. They sat down with him and said to him that “You started in your bedroom at the cost of 0.” MrBeast replied: “Exactly,” and went on to reveal how he hated college and just wanted to make YouTube videos.

In 2023, Time magazine named MrBeast as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and in 2025, CelebrityNetWorth has reported that MrBeast is worth $1 billion and says that “MrBeast's net worth is based on a conservative valuation of his wide-ranging empire while also accounting for the fact that MrBeast traditionally has not profited off his videos. MrBeast has repeatedly insisted that he reinvests all of his video earnings back into producing future videos.’

In January 2025, MrBeast expressed an interest in buying TikTok amid potential ban in the US and said on X that "Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned.” But then tweeted again and said: “Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off.”

MrBeast is 27 years old and appeared in the episode ‘The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur’ on Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots Volume Four. LDR creator Tim Miller revealed that MrBeast was a fan of the show and surprisingly revealed that he didn’t have to pay him. Tim Miller said: “The cool thing is he likes the show so much — we couldn’t afford MrBeast prices or anything like it, but he said he’d do it for free.”

MrBeast has a fiancée Thea Booysen, the couple have been dating since 20222 and MrBeast proposed to Thea on Christmas Day 2024, sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram. His caption read: “Ya boy did a thing.”