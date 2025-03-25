Ferrari actress Shailene Woodley was seen enjoying the company of Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo in Paris.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looks like romance could be on the cards for Ferrari actress Shailene Woodley and Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo as the couple were spotted holding hands and draping their arms around one another in the City of Love, Paris. Both stars were dressed down for the occasion, whilst Lucas Bravo opted for a brown aviator style leather jacket, mustard coloured beanie hat and black trousers, Shailene Woodley also went for a low key style of grey trousers and black coat.

The couple were clearly in sync when it came to their outfits as both were sporting green jumpers. Shailene Woodley also had a bottle of water in the pocket of her coat in case she got thirsty whilst on her walk with fellow actor Lucas Bravo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Shailene Woodley dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo, when did she split from Aaron Rodgers? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Shailene Woodley had been engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the couple called time on their relationship and engagement in February 2022. She told Outside magazine last year that “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry."

In the interview with Outside magazine, Shailene Woodley was also open about an experience that took place in early 2022 and although she didn’t specifically refer to her ‘relationship with Aaron Rodgers,’ Shailene said that she “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

In August 2024, People magazine reported that Shailene Woodley was spotted with a mystery man and an insider told the publication that “Woodley and her date were "in great spirits, engaged in conversation together and were seen eating burrata and a platter of dips and had wine on the table.” The insider also said: “They were dressed casual and all smiles."

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo has always tried to keep his private life as ‘private’ as he possibly can. In 2024, he revealed to C magazine that he was newly single after coming out of a three year relationship and revealed that he understands why other actors date one another. He told the magazine that “It’s so much pressure to be the best version of yourself. Every gesture is overinterpreted. To stay sane in the industry you need to turn it off, which isn’t easy when you’re with someone else in the industry.”