ITV has decided not to renew The Chris McCausland Show after airing a single series.

McCausland, who won Strictly Come Dancing in December with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, has since been in high demand, even starring in a Christmas film alongside comedian Lee Mack but the cancellation has marked a setback for him.

Despite his growing popularity, ITV has confirmed the cancellation of his chat show, which aired Saturday mornings on ITV1. The show was part of a wider schedule overhaul that also saw the axing of chat shows hosted by Laura Whitmore and Oti Mabuse.

A source told The Sun: "ITV appears to be moving away from studio-based chat shows in their weekend schedule. In the last number of years they've invested heavily in their daytime programmes and have given new faces an opportunity to shine. Chris was a breath of fresh air, but ultimately there are no plans for his show to return."

McCausland, 47, who is blind due to retinitis pigmentosa, has already lined up a new project with the BBC. He is set to front a one-off special documentary exploring the future of technology and how innovation could affect his own life.

All 11 episodes from the show’s first series remain available to stream on ITVX.