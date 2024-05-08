Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans were left starstruck after spotting School of Rock actor Jack Black casually strolling the streets of Birmingham. The Hollywood star, who is currently on ‘Tenacious D’ UK tour with bandmate Kyle Gass was first spotted outside Poundland in the city centre.

According to dad Richard O’Connor, 54-year-old comedian and musician was seen donning a tie dye shirt with his headphones on, while he was on a run on Tuesday morning. He told Birmingham Live that he has “been literally star struck for the last three hours” as he managed to snap a selfie with the actor.

Another fan was also lucky enough to have bumped into Black. Posting their selfie on X, @UmpaSmurf94 said: “Nothing will ever beat meeting @jackblack I'm honestly on another planet right now.”

One fan said her life “is absolutely made” after securing an autograph as well as a guitar pick from the star. User @Pixel_Pumpkin wrote on X: “We met @jackblack My life is absolutely made, one of my favourite humans ever! ‘A God approaches’, a truer thing has never been said.”

The highly-anticipated ‘Spicy Meatball’ tour by the dynamic duo hits Birmingham, with tickets completely sold out. Black and Gass, famously known as the ‘Pick of Destiny’ pair, will then continue with a series of sold-out shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, and Brighton.