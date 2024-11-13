Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Grealish has taken to social media to share a beautiful first picture with his newborn baby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester City winger withdrew from the England squad ahead of this week’s Nations League games, and instead will be spending the international break with partner Sasha Attwood and their new child.

Attwood gave birth at the beginning of October, welcoming the first child of the childhood sweethearts. The pair have named their new baby Mila, and Grealish appears to have comfortably settled into his new duties as a father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish shared this photo of him with his newborn baby Mila on Instagram. | Jack Grealish / Instagram

Posting on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a photograph of him laying on the sofa as he holds Mila up in his arms. He and Attwood announced they were expecting a child back in July.

His post at the time was captioned: “Life’s biggest blessing,” while Atwood added: “Half of me, half of you – beyond blessed.”

The couple have been together since they were going to school together in Solihull, Birmingham. Attwood works as a model and influencer, and through Elite Model management has worked for the likes of Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and L’Oreal.