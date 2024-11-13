Jack Grealish shares first picture with newborn baby after Man City winger withdrew from England squad
The Manchester City winger withdrew from the England squad ahead of this week’s Nations League games, and instead will be spending the international break with partner Sasha Attwood and their new child.
Attwood gave birth at the beginning of October, welcoming the first child of the childhood sweethearts. The pair have named their new baby Mila, and Grealish appears to have comfortably settled into his new duties as a father.
Posting on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a photograph of him laying on the sofa as he holds Mila up in his arms. He and Attwood announced they were expecting a child back in July.
His post at the time was captioned: “Life’s biggest blessing,” while Atwood added: “Half of me, half of you – beyond blessed.”
The couple have been together since they were going to school together in Solihull, Birmingham. Attwood works as a model and influencer, and through Elite Model management has worked for the likes of Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and L’Oreal.
